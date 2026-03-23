Aroundtown Aktie

Aroundtown für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939

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23.03.2026 11:05:23

EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 08 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

23.03.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 08 Interim Announcement

In the period from 16 March 2026 up to and including 20 March 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 8,873,617 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
16.03.2026 1,022,448 2.4011  XETA
16.03.2026 592,685 2.4026  CEUX
16.03.2026 131,066 2.3971  TQEX
16.03.2026 93,592 2.3979  AQEU
17.03.2026 1,045,287 2.4669  XETA
17.03.2026 613,969 2.4662  CEUX
17.03.2026 135,259 2.4585  TQEX
17.03.2026 95,805 2.4719  AQEU
18.03.2026 966,667 2.5001  XETA
18.03.2026 398,342 2.5041  CEUX
18.03.2026 119,410 2.5054  TQEX
18.03.2026 60,811 2.5074  AQEU
19.03.2026 969,296 2.3806  XETA
19.03.2026 570,558 2.3796  CEUX
19.03.2026 118,156 2.3807  TQEX
19.03.2026 83,349 2.3796  AQEU
20.03.2026 1,021,679 2.3533  XETA
20.03.2026 625,308 2.3544  CEUX
20.03.2026 120,858 2.3602  TQEX
20.03.2026 89,072 2.3539  AQEU
Totals 8,873,617 2.4186  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 23 March 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2295916  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

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