EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 09 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



30.03.2026 / 11:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 09 Interim Announcement

In the period from 23 March 2026 up to and including 27 March 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 10,125,381 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 23.03.2026 1,087,739 2.2801 XETA 23.03.2026 658,092 2.2800 CEUX 23.03.2026 125,206 2.2774 TQEX 23.03.2026 91,957 2.2832 AQEU 24.03.2026 1,089,901 2.2826 XETA 24.03.2026 645,888 2.2856 CEUX 24.03.2026 133,179 2.2891 TQEX 24.03.2026 96,716 2.2890 AQEU 25.03.2026 1,151,741 2.3265 XETA 25.03.2026 717,643 2.3253 CEUX 25.03.2026 136,410 2.3266 TQEX 25.03.2026 98,961 2.3323 AQEU 26.03.2026 1,182,409 2.2366 XETA 26.03.2026 749,045 2.2376 CEUX 26.03.2026 141,110 2.2430 TQEX 26.03.2026 52,143 2.2427 AQEU 27.03.2026 1,224,791 2.1919 XETA 27.03.2026 537,957 2.1901 CEUX 27.03.2026 147,365 2.1906 TQEX 27.03.2026 57,128 2.1941 AQEU Totals 10,125,381 2.2644

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 30 March 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors