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Aroundtown Aktie

Aroundtown für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939

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30.03.2026 11:01:33

EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 09 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2026 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 09 Interim Announcement

In the period from 23 March 2026 up to and including 27 March 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 10,125,381 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
23.03.2026 1,087,739 2.2801  XETA
23.03.2026 658,092 2.2800  CEUX
23.03.2026 125,206 2.2774  TQEX
23.03.2026 91,957 2.2832  AQEU
24.03.2026 1,089,901 2.2826  XETA
24.03.2026 645,888 2.2856  CEUX
24.03.2026 133,179 2.2891  TQEX
24.03.2026 96,716 2.2890  AQEU
25.03.2026 1,151,741 2.3265  XETA
25.03.2026 717,643 2.3253  CEUX
25.03.2026 136,410 2.3266  TQEX
25.03.2026 98,961 2.3323  AQEU
26.03.2026 1,182,409 2.2366  XETA
26.03.2026 749,045 2.2376  CEUX
26.03.2026 141,110 2.2430  TQEX
26.03.2026 52,143 2.2427  AQEU
27.03.2026 1,224,791 2.1919  XETA
27.03.2026 537,957 2.1901  CEUX
27.03.2026 147,365 2.1906  TQEX
27.03.2026 57,128 2.1941  AQEU
Totals 10,125,381 2.2644  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 30 March 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300178  30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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