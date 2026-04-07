Aroundtown Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939
|
07.04.2026 12:18:15
EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 10 Interim Announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 10 Interim Announcement
In the period from 30 March 2026 up to and including 02 April 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 8,656,175 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:
The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).
The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.
Berlin, 7 April 2026
Aroundtown SA
07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|37, Boulevard Joseph II
|L-1840 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2304198 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA
|
12:19
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12:18
|EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|MDAX-Papier Aroundtown SA-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Aroundtown SA von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX gibt zum Handelsende Gas (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX liegt am Mittwochnachmittag deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX steigt am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert zum Start des Mittwochshandels deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)