04.04.2022 17:37:24
EQS-CMS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Other admission duties to follow
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
/ Notification of the Home member state according to § 119 (7) BörseG
Jersey, 4 April 2022
E-2556 - ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED - Publication of regulated information: Election of home Member State
This notice is being disclosed as regulated information pursuant to Article 20 of the Luxembourg act dated 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended (the Transparency Act 2008).
Atrium European Real Estate Limited elects the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as its home member state within the meaning of article 1(9) of the Transparency Act 2008 and Section 1 no 14 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act.
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
04.04.2022
|Company:
|Atrium European Real Estate Limited
|11-15 Seaton Place
|JE4 0QH St. Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
