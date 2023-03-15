EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

Die Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has decided to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Sec. 71 Para. 1 No. 8 of the AktG and to launch a share buyback program with a maximum volume of 7.0 million (excluding acquisition costs) up to a price of 18.00 per share ("Share Buyback Program 2023/I").



The Share Buyback Program 2023/I is to be conducted under the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 2 June 2021. The maximum number of shares that can be bought back under the authorisation is 1,525,000. Under the Share Buyback Program 2023/I, shares of the Company with a total purchase price of up to 7.0 million (excluding acquisition costs) up to a price of 18.00 per share are to be repurchased in the period from 17 March 2023 to 31 July 2023.



The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour provisions of Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The shares are intended to be used for the purposes permitted under Art. 5 Para. 2 of the Safe Harbor provisions.



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 2 June 2021, the purchase price per share (excluding acquisition costs) may not be more than 10 percent higher or lower than the share price determined by the XETRA trading opening auction on the trading day. Additionally, in accordance with Art. 3 Para. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, shares may not be purchased under the Share Buyback Program 2023/I at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (if higher) the price of the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place.



The share buyback will be carried out on behalf and for the account of the Company by a financial institution which, within the aforementioned period, will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the treasury shares independently of and without influence by the Company in accordance with Art. 4 Para. 2b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Hence, the company will not influence the decisions of the financial institution. The financial institution has also undertaken, among other things, to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and the requirements contained in the Share Buyback Program 2023/I.



The Share Buyback Program 2023/I may be terminated, suspended and also resumed at any time, to the extent necessary and legally permissible.



Information on the transactions related to the Share Buyback Program 2023/I will be provided in a form complying with the requirements of Art. 2 Para. 3 S. 1 in conjunction with Para. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and will be appropriately disclosed no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day of execution of such transactions.



In addition, pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 S. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Company will publish the disclosed transactions on its website in the 'Investor Relations' section under https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of such disclosure.

Notice according to Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052Beelen, 15 March 2023Aumann AGDieselstraße 648361 BeelenDeutschlandTel +49 2586 888 7800Fax +49 2586 888 7805ir@aumann.comwww.aumann.comThe Executive BoardSebastian Roll (CEO)Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)The Supervisory BoardGert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)Christoph WeiglerDr.-Ing. Saskia WesselCourt of registrationMünster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399