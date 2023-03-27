EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Beelen, 27 March 2023



Purchase of own shares 2nd interim notification



In the period from 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023, a total of 56,147 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased in the period from 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of

shares bought

back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 20.03.2023 12,599 14.73 XETRA 185,570.04 21.03.2023 13,806 15.27 XETRA 210,879.94 22.03.2023 6,327 15.50 XETRA 98,047.56 23.03.2023 10,345 15.46 XETRA 159,910.44 24.03.2023 13,070 15.48 XETRA 202,321.66

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 65,877 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

1 Excl. acquisition costs