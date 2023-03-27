|
EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG
/ Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Beelen, 27 March 2023
Purchase of own shares 2nd interim notification
In the period from 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023, a total of 56,147 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 65,877 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/
