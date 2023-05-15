EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Beelen, 15 May 2023



Purchase of own shares 9th interim notification



In the period from 8 May 2023 up to and including 12 May 2023, a total of 25,937 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased in the period from 8 May 2023 up to and including 12 May 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:



Date Total number of

shares bought

back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 08.05.2023 2,681 17.35 XETRA 46,527.78 09.05.2023 4,959 17.10 XETRA 84,800.66 10.05.2023 5,395 16.96 XETRA 91,488.34 11.05.2023 6,412 16.35 XETRA 104,836.98 12.05.2023 6,490 16.28 XETRA 105,681.08

1 Excl. acquisition costs



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 12 May 2023 amounts to 275,554 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/



