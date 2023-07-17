EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

17.07.2023 11:43:44

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Beelen, 17 July 2023

Purchase of own shares 16th interim notification

In the period from 10 July 2023 up to and including 14 July 2023, a total of 16,378 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 10 July 2023 up to and including 14 July 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
10.07.2023 3,617 14.29 XETRA 51,686.00
11.07.2023 2,986 14.44 XETRA 43,111.80
12.07.2023 3,837 14.36 XETRA 55,102.08
13.07.2023 3,927 14.38 XETRA 56,467.44
14.07.2023 2,011 14.65 XETRA 29,469.36
    1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 14 July 2023 amounts to 409,666 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
 

