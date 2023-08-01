EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback - Final Report

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Beelen, 01 August 2023



Purchase of own shares 20th interim notification / Final Report



On 31 July 2023, a total of 1,934 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased on 31 July 2023, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of

shares bought

back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 31.07.2023 1,934 13.55 XETRA 26,212.10 1 Excl. acquisition costs



With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 31 July 2023. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 17 March 2023 until and including 31 July 2023 amounts to 441,488 shares. This corresponds to 2.90% of the share capital of Aumann AG. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average EUR 15.5615 per share. In total, shares were bought back at a total price of EUR 6,870,202.28.



The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

