EQS-CMS: Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

14.11.2022 12:07:29

14.11.2022 / 12:07 CET/CEST
On November 08, 2022 Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of November 07, 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Between November 08 and November 11, 2022, a total of 25,500 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from November 08, 2022 to November 11, 2022 the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

 

Date                Total number of shares   
bought back		 Weighted average   
share price (EUR)		 Aggregated volume
(EUR)
08.11.2022 6,000 68.1653 408,991.80
09.11.2022 6,500 69.3079 450,501.35
10.11.2022 7,000 69.5671 486,969.70
11.11.2022 6,000 75.6817 454,090.20
       
Total 25,500 70.61 1,800,553.05

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 08, 2022 through, and including, November 11, 2022 amounts to 25,500.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.

 

 

Hamburg, November 2022

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
