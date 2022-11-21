|
21.11.2022 13:25:34
EQS-CMS: Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG
/ Share buyback 2nd Interim Report
Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 share buyback 2nd Interim Report
On November 08, 2022 Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of November 07, 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Between November 14 and November 18, 2022, a total of 33,500 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back.
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.
In the period from November 14, 2022 to November 18, 2022 the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 08, 2022 through, and including, November 18, 2022 amounts to 59,000.
The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.
Hamburg, November 2022
Aurubis AG
The Executive Board
21.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1492557 21.11.2022 CET/CEST
