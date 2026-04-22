EQS-CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Other issuer/company information



22.04.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Planned disposal of own shares in connection with the share option program dated 30 June 2023

Vienna, April 22, 2026

Publication pursuant to Secc 3 para 1 and 4 paras 2 and 3 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 (VeröffentlichungsV 2018) in conjunction with Sec 119 para 7 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG 2018) and 4.1.1.(14) of the Euronext Athens Rulebook

The management board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the "Company") has resolved today, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to exercise the authorization granted to it by a resolution of the annual general meeting of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG held on 24 June 2025 to dispose of own shares for the purpose of transferring them to senior executives and members of the management board of the Company or its subsidiaries for compensation purposes, in order to be able to transfer own shares to participants in the share option program approved by the Company’s supervisory board on 30 June 2023, while excluding the right of repurchase (subscription right) of the Company’s shareholders.

Subject to the approval of the supervisory board, a total of 448,799 own shares of the Company are to be transferred to the following members of the management board and a senior executive of the Company and its subsidiaries in (partial) fulfillment of the Company’s contractual obligations under the share option program approved by the Company’s supervisory board on 30 June 2023: Emmanouil Kontos (Chairman of the management board and Group CEO, 170,971 shares), Jon Neeraas (Executive Vice President Western Europe, UK, Nordics and America, 170,971 shares), and Markus Kirchmayr (Group CFO, 85,485 shares). In addition, 21,372 shares are to be transferred to a senior executive of a subsidiary of the Company. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the share option program dated 30 June 2023, the transfer of the shares is made without consideration. In accordance with the applicable legal requirements and subject to the approval of the supervisory board, the shareholders’ right of repurchase (subscription right) with respect to the own shares required to service the claims under the share option program is to be excluded.

Further details can be found in the report of the supervisory board published today on the Company’s website, which is registered in the Austrian companies register, and in accordance with Sec 119 paras 7 and 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG 2018).

The Company will inform the investment public about the timing and the way of the transfer of the own shares as soon as the relevant approval of the supervisory board is obtained.

The management board by the above decision further noted that all additional claims of all beneficiaries of the share option program dated 30 June 2023 will be settled in cash in accordance with the terms of the share option program dated 30 June 2023 and pursuant to the authorisations given by the management board by its decision.

Further details with respect to the accounting of this share option program are included in section 11. E. i. of the notes to the annual consolidated financial statements 2025 of the AUSTRIACARD Group.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)