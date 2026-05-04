AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0
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04.05.2026 16:19:03
EQS-CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Other issuer/company information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
/ Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Planned disposal of own shares in connection with the share option program dated 30 June 2023
Vienna, May 4, 2026
Publication pursuant to Sec 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 in conjunction with Sec 5 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 and 4.1.1.(14) of the Euronext Athens Rulebook
Following the previous announcement of 22 April 2026 and subject to the approval of the supervisory board expected to be granted on 6 May 2026, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the “Company”) will transfer a total of a total of 448,799 own shares of the Company to the following members of the management board and a senior executive of the Company and its subsidiaries in (partial) fulfillment of the Company’s contractual obligations under the share option program approved by the Company’s supervisory board on 30 June 2023: Emmanouil Kontos (Chairman of the management board and Group CEO, 170,971 shares), Jon Neeraas (Executive Vice President Western Europe, UK, Nordics and America, 170,971 shares) and Markus Kirchmayr (Group CFO, 85,485 shares). In addition, 21,372 shares are to be transferred to a senior executive of a subsidiary of the Company.
This transfer is based on an authorization granted by the Company’s annual general meeting held on 24 June 2025, the respective resolutions of the management board dated 22 April 2026, a resolution of the supervisory board to be adopted on 6 May 2026 as well as the report pursuant to Sec 65 para 1b Austrian Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Sec 153 para 4 Austrian Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Sec 159 para 2 no 3 last sentence Austrian Stock Corporation Act and Sec 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 dated 22 April 2026.
Therefore, in accordance with Sec 5 para 2 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018) in conjunction with Sec 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG 2018), the Company announces the following:
Pursuant to Sec 7 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 and Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in combination with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 the number of transferred shares will be published after the transfer in Euronext Athens and on the Company's website (https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/press-releases-ac/ > Share buy-back program – Aktienrückkaufprogramm > 2026 Veräußerung eigener Aktien // Disposal of own shares).
In accordance with Sec 5 para 4 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018, any modifications to the intended disposal of own shares (Sec 6 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018) as well as the publication of the transactions carried out in connection with the transfer of own shares (Sec 7 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018) will be announced in the internet on the Company's website (https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/press-releases-ac/ > Share buy-back program – Aktienrückkaufprogramm > 2026 Veräußerung eigener Aktien // Disposal of own shares) and in Euronext Athens.
ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG
Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna, Austria
Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director
Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357
Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860
E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com
Website: www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)
04.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2320850 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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04.05.26
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04.05.26
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|EQS-CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Other issuer/company information (EQS Group)
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22.04.26
|EQS-CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Sonstige Emittenten-/Unternehmensinformationen (EQS Group)
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|8,17
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