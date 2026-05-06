AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0
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06.05.2026 16:28:43
EQS-CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Other issuer/company information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
/ Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Approval of disposal of own shares in connection with the share option program dated 30 June 2023
Vienna, May 6, 2026
Following its announcements of April 22, and May 4, 2026, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the "Company") hereby announces that the supervisory board of the Company has approved today the transfer of the total 448,799 own shares of the Company to the following members of the management board and a senior executive of the Company and its subsidiaries in (partial) fulfillment of the Company’s contractual obligations under the share option program approved by the Company’s supervisory board on 30 June 2023:
Emmanouil Kontos, Chairman of the management board and Group CEO, 170,971 shares
Jon Neeraas, Executive Vice President Western Europe, UK, Nordics and America, 170,971 shares
Markus Kirchmayr, Group CFO, 85,485 shares.
In addition, 21,372 shares will be transferred to a senior executive of a subsidiary of the Company.
In accordance with the terms and conditions of the share option program dated 30 June 2023, the transfer of the shares will be made without consideration. The supervisory board further approved the exclusion of the shareholders’ right of repurchase (subscription right) with respect to the own shares required to service the claims under the share option program.
The transfer of the own shares shall take place on May 7, 2026 by way of Over-the-Counter Transactions (OTC), through Piraeus Securities S.A. for the transfer to Emmanouil Kontos and through Raiffeisen Bank International AG for the transfer to the other beneficiaries.
ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG
Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna, Austria
Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director
Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357
Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860
E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com
Website: www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)
06.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2322646 06.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
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06.05.26
|EQS-CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Other issuer/company information (EQS Group)
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06.05.26
|EQS-CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Sonstige Emittenten-/Unternehmensinformationen (EQS Group)
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04.05.26