10.10.2022 12:19:25

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

10.10.2022 / 12:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 39th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen October 10, 2022 In the period from October 3, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 a number of 5,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
10/03/2022 1,000 40.5830
10/04/2022 1,000 42.0666
10/05/2022 1,000 41.8570
10/06/2022 1,000 41.5016
10/07/2022 1,000 41.1474

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 amounts to a number of 24,607,265 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
