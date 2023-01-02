|
02.01.2023 09:36:19
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 51st Interim Report
Ludwigshafen January 2, 2023 In the period from December 26, 2022 until and including December 30, 2022 no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including December 30, 2022 amounts to a number of 24,623,765 shares.
Due to the cancellation of the shares repurchased by BASF SE to date as part of its share buyback program, no further shares will be repurchased in December 2022.
02.01.2023 CET/CEST
|English
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|www.basf.com
