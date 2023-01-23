EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

23.01.2023 12:08:20

23.01.2023 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 54th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen January 23, 2023 In the period from January 16, 2023 until and including January 20, 2023 a number of 190,026 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
01/16/2023 37,872 52.8086
01/17/2023 37,797 52.9137
01/18/2023 37,840 52.8534
01/19/2023 38,191 52.3683
01/20/2023 38,326 52.1827

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including January 20, 2023 amounts to a number of 25,042,652 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
