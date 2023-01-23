|
23.01.2023 12:08:20
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 54th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen January 23, 2023 In the period from January 16, 2023 until and including January 20, 2023 a number of 190,026 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including January 20, 2023 amounts to a number of 25,042,652 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact
23.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1541285 23.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BASFmehr Analysen
|20.01.23
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.23
|BASF Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.23
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.01.23
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.23
|BASF Add
|Baader Bank
|20.01.23
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.23
|BASF Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.23
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.01.23
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.23
|BASF Add
|Baader Bank
|18.01.23
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.01.23
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.23
|BASF Add
|Baader Bank
|18.01.23
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.23
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.23
|BASF Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.23
|BASF Sell
|UBS AG
|16.01.23
|BASF Sell
|UBS AG
|09.01.23
|BASF Sell
|UBS AG
|13.12.22
|BASF Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.01.23
|BASF Hold
|Warburg Research
|18.01.23
|BASF Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.23
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.01.23
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|52,33
|0,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannung vor Höhepunkten der Berichtssaison: ATX im Plus -- DAX tendiert seitwärts -- Wall Street startet fester -- Nikkei schließt deutlich fester - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt startet mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um die Nulllinie. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich aufwärts. An der Wall Street geht es zum Handelsauftakt bergauf. Die chinesischen Märkten sind feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.