30.01.2023 13:40:27
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 55th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen January 30, 2023 In the period from January 23, 2023 until and including January 27, 2023 a number of 189,843 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including January 27, 2023 amounts to a number of 25,232,495 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact
30.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|20.01.23
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.23
|BASF Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.23
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.01.23
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.23
|BASF Add
|Baader Bank
