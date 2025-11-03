EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Ludwigshafen – November 3, 2025 – The share buyback as resolved by the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE on October 28, 2025, and announced by BASF SE in the ad hoc release dated October 28, 2025, will commence on November 3, 2025. Company shares with a value of up to €1.5 billion (excluding incidental transaction charges), however, no more than 78.3 million shares, shall be acquired by June 30, 2026, at the latest. The buyback program serves the sole purpose of cancelling the repurchased shares. The Board of Executive Directors thereby exercises the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of BASF SE on April 29, 2022, to acquire company shares pursuant to section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG), allowing the repurchase of maximum 10 percent of the share capital until April 28, 2027; this corresponded to 91.8 million shares as of the date of the resolution. From May 2022 to February 2023, 10.9 million shares were already repurchased under this authorization and cancelled in 2023.

The buyback is lead-managed by a bank mandated by BASF SE according to art. 4 para. 2 lit b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 (hereinafter “Buyback Regulation”). The bank makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares independently of BASF SE. The right of BASF SE to terminate the mandate with the bank and to reassign it to another independent bank in compliance with legal provisions remains unaffected. The share buyback may be ceased, paused, and continued at any time, subject to compliance with legal provisions.

The buyback shall be implemented on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and other trading venues and at the most favorable terms and in line with the company’s interests as well as in line with the authorization of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting that is applicable in each case. The purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental transaction charges) may neither exceed the market price of a BASF share on the trading day, as determined at the opening auction in the Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) by more than 10 percent nor fall below such market price by more than 10 percent.

The bank is obligated to comply with the applicable regulatory provisions, especially the conditions for trading in art. 3 of the Buyback Regulation, in order for the share buyback to be covered by the safe harbor regulations for share buybacks, and with all applicable provisions. The Buyback Regulation requires, inter alia, that shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, the higher of the two values being relevant. Furthermore, in accordance with the Buyback Regulation, no more than 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of the shares at the stock exchange where the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average trading volume of shares is based on the average daily volume traded in the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of art. 2 para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation no later than on the seventh trading day following their execution. Furthermore, BASF SE will publish the transactions on its website under www.basf.com/sharebuyback and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the date of public disclosure.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com