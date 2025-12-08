EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



08.12.2025 / 19:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 5th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – December 8, 2025 – In the period from December 1, 2025, until and including December 5, 2025, a number of 930,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 12/01/2025 55,257 44.7492 XETA 12/01/2025 18,075 44.7086 TQEX 12/01/2025 71,718 44.7271 CEUX 12/01/2025 4,950 44.7255 AQEU 12/02/2025 110,903 45.5197 XETA 12/02/2025 17,672 45.4615 TQEX 12/02/2025 62,475 45.4580 CEUX 12/02/2025 8,950 45.5042 AQEU 12/03/2025 176,615 44.7327 XETA 12/03/2025 36,602 44.7602 TQEX 12/03/2025 159,314 44.7228 CEUX 12/03/2025 27,469 44.6793 AQEU 12/04/2025 9,732 43.5192 XETA 12/04/2025 7,824 43.2675 TQEX 12/04/2025 31,085 43.2114 CEUX 12/04/2025 1,359 43.2100 AQEU 12/05/2025 47,729 43.6210 XETA 12/05/2025 14,319 43.6351 TQEX 12/05/2025 60,612 43.6250 CEUX 12/05/2025 7,340 43.6439 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including December 5, 2025, amounts to a number of 5,543,624 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com