EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



29.12.2025 / 10:54 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 8th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – December 29, 2025 – In the period from December 22, 2025, until and including December 26, 2025, a number of 350,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 12/22/2025 120,698 43.7660 XETA 12/22/2025 21,948 43.7410 TQEX 12/22/2025 99,865 43.7437 CEUX 12/22/2025 7,489 43.7204 AQEU 12/23/2025 46,385 43.8396 XETA 12/23/2025 7,303 43.7852 TQEX 12/23/2025 40,794 43.7938 CEUX 12/23/2025 5,518 43.8455 AQEU 12/24/2025 0 - XETA 12/24/2025 0 - TQEX 12/24/2025 0 - CEUX 12/24/2025 0 - AQEU 12/25/2025 0 - XETA 12/25/2025 0 - TQEX 12/25/2025 0 - CEUX 12/25/2025 0 - AQEU 12/26/2025 0 - XETA 12/26/2025 0 - TQEX 12/26/2025 0 - CEUX 12/26/2025 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including December 26, 2025, amounts to a number of 8,026,947 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com