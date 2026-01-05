BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
05.01.2026 15:14:13
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 9th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen – January 5, 2026 – In the period from December 29, 2025, until and including January 2, 2026, a number of 623,442 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including January 2, 2026, amounts to a number of 8,650,389 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
05.01.2026 CET/CEST
|English
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|www.basf.com
