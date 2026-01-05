EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 9th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – January 5, 2026 – In the period from December 29, 2025, until and including January 2, 2026, a number of 623,442 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 12/29/2025 94,462 44.2222 XETA 12/29/2025 9,108 44.1963 TQEX 12/29/2025 53,994 44.2288 CEUX 12/29/2025 12,436 44.2408 AQEU 12/30/2025 91,818 44.4140 XETA 12/30/2025 10,150 44.4282 TQEX 12/30/2025 45,403 44.4086 CEUX 12/30/2025 6,071 44.3731 AQEU 12/31/2025 0 - XETA 12/31/2025 0 - TQEX 12/31/2025 0 - CEUX 12/31/2025 0 - AQEU 01/01/2026 0 - XETA 01/01/2026 0 - TQEX 01/01/2026 0 - CEUX 01/01/2026 0 - AQEU 01/02/2026 138,249 44.5327 XETA 01/02/2026 25,158 44.5058 TQEX 01/02/2026 114,800 44.5219 CEUX 01/02/2026 21,793 44.4994 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including January 2, 2026, amounts to a number of 8,650,389 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

