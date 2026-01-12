EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

12.01.2026 / 12:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 10th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – January 12, 2026 – In the period from January 5, 2026, until and including January 9, 2026, a number of 768,391 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 01/05/2026 120,195 43.8057 XETA 01/05/2026 28,096 43.8231 TQEX 01/05/2026 149,258 43.8741 CEUX 01/05/2026 27,451 43.7704 AQEU 01/06/2026 11,889 43.9718 XETA 01/06/2026 8,327 43.9476 TQEX 01/06/2026 30,841 43.9745 CEUX 01/06/2026 848 43.9728 AQEU 01/07/2026 108,277 44.3463 XETA 01/07/2026 15,158 44.3720 TQEX 01/07/2026 87,654 44.3940 CEUX 01/07/2026 13,911 44.3135 AQEU 01/08/2026 31,201 44.1218 XETA 01/08/2026 23,078 44.0739 TQEX 01/08/2026 90,817 44.0919 CEUX 01/08/2026 4,904 44.0926 AQEU 01/09/2026 2,857 44.5004 XETA 01/09/2026 2,677 44.5327 TQEX 01/09/2026 10,243 44.5172 CEUX 01/09/2026 709 44.5365 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including January 9, 2026, amounts to a number of 9,418,780 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com