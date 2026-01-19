EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



19.01.2026 / 13:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 11th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – January 19, 2026 – In the period from January 12, 2026, until and including January 16, 2026, a number of 951,029 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 01/12/2026 71,655 44.8947 XETA 01/12/2026 9,955 44.8111 TQEX 01/12/2026 61,641 44.8390 CEUX 01/12/2026 6,749 44.9306 AQEU 01/13/2026 102,099 44.7717 XETA 01/13/2026 23,973 44.7645 TQEX 01/13/2026 111,561 44.7530 CEUX 01/13/2026 12,367 44.7248 AQEU 01/14/2026 60,944 44.9466 XETA 01/14/2026 11,584 44.9195 TQEX 01/14/2026 57,682 44.9272 CEUX 01/14/2026 6,798 44.9573 AQEU 01/15/2026 10,072 45.8298 XETA 01/15/2026 166 45.7800 TQEX 01/15/2026 3,764 45.7581 CEUX 01/15/2026 19 45.7800 AQEU 01/16/2026 200,074 44.9821 XETA 01/16/2026 26,128 45.0903 TQEX 01/16/2026 143,330 45.0172 CEUX 01/16/2026 30,468 44.9660 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including January 16, 2026, amounts to a number of 10,369,809 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com