26.01.2026 13:57:33

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

26.01.2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 12th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – January 26, 2026 – In the period from January 19, 2026, until and including January 23, 2026, a number of 1,075,055 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
01/19/2026 352,866 44.0269 XETA
01/19/2026 25,940 44.0236 TQEX
01/19/2026 146,518 44.0108 CEUX
01/19/2026 24,676 44.0692 AQEU
01/20/2026 252,261 43.6098 XETA
01/20/2026 27,511 43.5342 TQEX
01/20/2026 162,674 43.5927 CEUX
01/20/2026 30,378 43.5886 AQEU
01/21/2026 18,619 44.3577 XETA
01/21/2026 5,788 44.3898 TQEX
01/21/2026 25,768 44.3816 CEUX
01/21/2026 2,056 44.4136 AQEU
01/22/2026 0 - XETA
01/22/2026 0 - TQEX
01/22/2026 0 - CEUX
01/22/2026 0 - AQEU
01/23/2026 0 - XETA
01/23/2026 0 - TQEX
01/23/2026 0 - CEUX
01/23/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including January 23, 2026, amounts to a number of 11,444,864 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


26.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2266008  26.01.2026 CET/CEST

