EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



26.01.2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 12th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – January 26, 2026 – In the period from January 19, 2026, until and including January 23, 2026, a number of 1,075,055 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 01/19/2026 352,866 44.0269 XETA 01/19/2026 25,940 44.0236 TQEX 01/19/2026 146,518 44.0108 CEUX 01/19/2026 24,676 44.0692 AQEU 01/20/2026 252,261 43.6098 XETA 01/20/2026 27,511 43.5342 TQEX 01/20/2026 162,674 43.5927 CEUX 01/20/2026 30,378 43.5886 AQEU 01/21/2026 18,619 44.3577 XETA 01/21/2026 5,788 44.3898 TQEX 01/21/2026 25,768 44.3816 CEUX 01/21/2026 2,056 44.4136 AQEU 01/22/2026 0 - XETA 01/22/2026 0 - TQEX 01/22/2026 0 - CEUX 01/22/2026 0 - AQEU 01/23/2026 0 - XETA 01/23/2026 0 - TQEX 01/23/2026 0 - CEUX 01/23/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including January 23, 2026, amounts to a number of 11,444,864 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com