EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

23.02.2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 16th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – February 23, 2026 – In the period from February 16, 2026, until and including February 20, 2026, a number of 1,252,386 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
02/16/2026 79,637 50.5999 XETA
02/16/2026 14,068 50.5783 TQEX
02/16/2026 49,965 50.5729 CEUX
02/16/2026 8,716 50.5661 AQEU
02/17/2026 20,248 50.8265 XETA
02/17/2026 4,084 50.7904 TQEX
02/17/2026 22,456 50.8119 CEUX
02/17/2026 3,212 50.8364 AQEU
02/18/2026 272,371 49.6374 XETA
02/18/2026 30,586 49.6001 TQEX
02/18/2026 159,850 49.6151 CEUX
02/18/2026 37,193 49.5676 AQEU
02/19/2026 276,206 48.8156 XETA
02/19/2026 43,088 48.7823 TQEX
02/19/2026 142,363 48.8018 CEUX
02/19/2026 38,343 48.7764 AQEU
02/20/2026 17,166 48.9846 XETA
02/20/2026 4,392 48.9772 TQEX
02/20/2026 26,370 48.9748 CEUX
02/20/2026 2,072 49.0644 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including February 20, 2026, amounts to a number of 13,346,903 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2279990  23.02.2026 CET/CEST

