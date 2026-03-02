EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



02.03.2026 / 12:33 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 17th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – March 2, 2026 – In the period from February 23, 2026, until and including February 27, 2026, a number of 673,113 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 02/23/2026 117,903 48.8625 XETA 02/23/2026 20,452 48.8315 TQEX 02/23/2026 92,247 48.8338 CEUX 02/23/2026 13,010 48.8338 AQEU 02/24/2026 51,270 48.9132 XETA 02/24/2026 8,007 48.9010 TQEX 02/24/2026 31,003 48.9041 CEUX 02/24/2026 9,720 48.9334 AQEU 02/25/2026 32,959 48.8450 XETA 02/25/2026 6,169 48.8244 TQEX 02/25/2026 31,346 48.8083 CEUX 02/25/2026 6,745 48.8256 AQEU 02/26/2026 5,556 48.8262 XETA 02/26/2026 0 - TQEX 02/26/2026 1,696 48.8065 CEUX 02/26/2026 0 - AQEU 02/27/2026 170,265 48.3796 XETA 02/27/2026 12,134 48.3492 TQEX 02/27/2026 60,989 48.3980 CEUX 02/27/2026 1,642 48.4052 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including February 27, 2026, amounts to a number of 14,020,016 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com