WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111

02.03.2026 12:33:14

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2026 / 12:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 17th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – March 2, 2026 – In the period from February 23, 2026, until and including February 27, 2026, a number of 673,113 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
02/23/2026 117,903 48.8625 XETA
02/23/2026 20,452 48.8315 TQEX
02/23/2026 92,247 48.8338 CEUX
02/23/2026 13,010 48.8338 AQEU
02/24/2026 51,270 48.9132 XETA
02/24/2026 8,007 48.9010 TQEX
02/24/2026 31,003 48.9041 CEUX
02/24/2026 9,720 48.9334 AQEU
02/25/2026 32,959 48.8450 XETA
02/25/2026 6,169 48.8244 TQEX
02/25/2026 31,346 48.8083 CEUX
02/25/2026 6,745 48.8256 AQEU
02/26/2026 5,556 48.8262 XETA
02/26/2026 0 - TQEX
02/26/2026 1,696 48.8065 CEUX
02/26/2026 0 - AQEU
02/27/2026 170,265 48.3796 XETA
02/27/2026 12,134 48.3492 TQEX
02/27/2026 60,989 48.3980 CEUX
02/27/2026 1,642 48.4052 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including February 27, 2026, amounts to a number of 14,020,016 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283864  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

