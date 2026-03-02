BASF Aktie
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 17th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen – March 2, 2026 – In the period from February 23, 2026, until and including February 27, 2026, a number of 673,113 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including February 27, 2026, amounts to a number of 14,020,016 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2283864 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu BASF
|
12:33
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12:33
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
27.02.26
|Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: DAX legt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|BASF-Aktie tiefer: Chemieriese erwartet 2026 operatives Ergebnis auf Vorjahresniveau (dpa-AFX)
|
27.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|XETRA-Handel DAX fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|47,35
|-2,29%
