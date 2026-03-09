EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 18th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – March 9, 2026 – In the period from March 2, 2026, until and including March 6, 2026, a number of 3,562,466 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 03/02/2026 526,584 47.2633 XETA 03/02/2026 50,414 47.2819 TQEX 03/02/2026 183,440 47.2740 CEUX 03/02/2026 39,562 47.2881 AQEU 03/03/2026 779,526 45.1875 XETA 03/03/2026 77,721 45.2649 TQEX 03/03/2026 457,544 45.2935 CEUX 03/03/2026 85,209 45.2489 AQEU 03/04/2026 127,868 45.7467 XETA 03/04/2026 29,811 45.8192 TQEX 03/04/2026 71,958 45.7213 CEUX 03/04/2026 24,165 45.8442 AQEU 03/05/2026 12,790 45.9139 XETA 03/05/2026 1,610 45.8840 TQEX 03/05/2026 6,994 45.8994 CEUX 03/05/2026 161 45.9300 AQEU 03/06/2026 583,717 45.1010 XETA 03/06/2026 79,682 45.1710 TQEX 03/06/2026 345,138 45.1734 CEUX 03/06/2026 78,572 45.0685 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including March 6, 2026, amounts to a number of 17,582,482 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

