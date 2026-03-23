BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
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23.03.2026 11:15:53
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 20th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen – March 23, 2026 – In the period from March 16, 2026, until and including March 20, 2026, a number of 15,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including March 20, 2026, amounts to a number of 18,495,959 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2295934 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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23.03.26
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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23.03.26
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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21.03.26
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Analysen zu BASF
|06.03.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|BASF Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.03.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|BASF Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.03.26
|BASF Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.03.26
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.02.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.26
|BASF Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|47,04
|3,96%
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