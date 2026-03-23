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WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111

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23.03.2026 11:15:53

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

23.03.2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 20th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – March 23, 2026 – In the period from March 16, 2026, until and including March 20, 2026, a number of 15,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
03/16/2026 5,671 48.3518 XETA
03/16/2026 574 48.3017 TQEX
03/16/2026 7,426 48.3338 CEUX
03/16/2026 1,329 48.3565 AQEU
03/17/2026 0 - XETA
03/17/2026 0 - TQEX
03/17/2026 0 - CEUX
03/17/2026 0 - AQEU
03/18/2026 0 - XETA
03/18/2026 0 - TQEX
03/18/2026 0 - CEUX
03/18/2026 0 - AQEU
03/19/2026 0 - XETA
03/19/2026 0 - TQEX
03/19/2026 0 - CEUX
03/19/2026 0 - AQEU
03/20/2026 0 - XETA
03/20/2026 0 - TQEX
03/20/2026 0 - CEUX
03/20/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including March 20, 2026, amounts to a number of 18,495,959 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2295934  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

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