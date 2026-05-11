BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
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11.05.2026 14:19:03
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 27th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen – May 11, 2026 – In the period from May 4, 2026, until and including May 8, 2026, a number of 4,812,797 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including May 8, 2026, amounts to a number of 24,333,075 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2325222 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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|BASF Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.26
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|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.05.26
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|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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|BASF Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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|BASF Buy
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|30.04.26
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
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