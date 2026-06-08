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08.06.2026 15:01:03

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

08.06.2026 / 15:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 31st Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – June 8, 2026 – In the period from June 1, 2026, until and including June 5, 2026, a number of 2,747,372 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
06/01/2026 250,000 51.0024 XETA
06/02/2026 125,469 50.7808 XETA
06/03/2026 280,350 50.6052 XETA
06/03/2026 46,439 50.5978 TQEX
06/03/2026 327,752 50.5982 CEUX
06/03/2026 34,481 50.6055 AQEU
06/04/2026 447,254 50.8682 XETA
06/04/2026 42,000 50.9869 TQEX
06/04/2026 169,038 50.8439 CEUX
06/04/2026 71,195 50.7831 AQEU
06/05/2026 573,557 51.1140 XETA
06/05/2026 38,653 51.1193 TQEX
06/05/2026 270,941 51.1207 CEUX
06/05/2026 70,243 51.1105 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including June 5, 2026, amounts to a number of 30,582,921 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341618  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

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