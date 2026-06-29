EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



29.06.2026 / 14:22 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Final disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – Final Announcement

Ludwigshafen – June 29, 2026 – In the period from June 22, 2026, until and including June 23, 2026, a number of 292,444 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 06/22/2026 169,381 48.8258 XETA 06/23/2026 123,063 48.4970 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

With the repurchases disclosed in this announcement, the share buyback program was completed as scheduled in June 2026. The total volume of own shares repurchased under this share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, up to and including June 23, 2026, amounts to 31,600,261 shares; this corresponds to approximately 3.5 percent of the share capital on announcement of the program. In total, own shares were repurchased for an aggregate purchase price of approximately €1.5 billion.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE was carried out by the banks that had been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares were purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com