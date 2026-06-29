BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
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29.06.2026 14:22:23
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Final disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – Final Announcement
Ludwigshafen – June 29, 2026 – In the period from June 22, 2026, until and including June 23, 2026, a number of 292,444 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
With the repurchases disclosed in this announcement, the share buyback program was completed as scheduled in June 2026. The total volume of own shares repurchased under this share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, up to and including June 23, 2026, amounts to 31,600,261 shares; this corresponds to approximately 3.5 percent of the share capital on announcement of the program. In total, own shares were repurchased for an aggregate purchase price of approximately €1.5 billion.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE was carried out by the banks that had been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares were purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2356118 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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