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31.08.2026 14:18:13

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

31.08.2026 / 14:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 4th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – August 31, 2026 – In the period from August 24, 2026, until and including August 28, 2026, a number of 591,251 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
08/24/2026 50,710 52.4461 XETA
08/24/2026 13,816 52.3913 TQEX
08/24/2026 46,112 52.4347 CEUX
08/24/2026 9,362 52.4057 AQEU
08/25/2026 11,732 51.8450 XETA
08/25/2026 5,028 51.7466 TQEX
08/25/2026 30,905 51.7124 CEUX
08/25/2026 2,335 51.7871 AQEU
08/26/2026 50,297 51.9399 XETA
08/26/2026 19,845 51.9312 TQEX
08/26/2026 76,447 51.9346 CEUX
08/26/2026 13,411 51.9684 AQEU
08/27/2026 40,990 51.3987 XETA
08/27/2026 11,521 51.3978 TQEX
08/27/2026 60,101 51.3822 CEUX
08/27/2026 7,388 51.4147 AQEU
08/28/2026 55,017 52.3008 XETA
08/28/2026 14,201 52.3030 TQEX
08/28/2026 67,152 52.3030 CEUX
08/28/2026 4,881 52.2895 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including August 28, 2026, amounts to a number of 2,389,217 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


31.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391126  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

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