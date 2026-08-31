BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
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31.08.2026 14:18:13
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 4th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen – August 31, 2026 – In the period from August 24, 2026, until and including August 28, 2026, a number of 591,251 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including August 28, 2026, amounts to a number of 2,389,217 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
31.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|LEI Code:
|529900PM64WH8AF1E917
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2391126 31.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu BASF
|
14:18
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:18
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu BASF
|04.08.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.26
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.07.26
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.07.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.07.26
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.07.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.08.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.07.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.06.26
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|53,16
|1,51%
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