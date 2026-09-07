EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



07.09.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 5th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – September 7, 2026 – In the period from August 31, 2026, until and including September 4, 2026, a number of 484,017 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 08/31/2026 12,328 53.2202 XETA 08/31/2026 3,679 53.1992 TQEX 08/31/2026 17,281 53.2030 CEUX 08/31/2026 1,712 53.2751 AQEU 09/01/2026 57,997 52.8688 XETA 09/01/2026 15,522 52.8330 TQEX 09/01/2026 52,821 52.8178 CEUX 09/01/2026 8,660 52.7964 AQEU 09/02/2026 54,123 53.2824 XETA 09/02/2026 12,236 53.2806 TQEX 09/02/2026 46,576 53.2841 CEUX 09/02/2026 7,065 53.2984 AQEU 09/03/2026 19,524 53.6015 XETA 09/03/2026 7,077 53.5639 TQEX 09/03/2026 39,570 53.5719 CEUX 09/03/2026 3,829 53.5755 AQEU 09/04/2026 52,438 53.2711 XETA 09/04/2026 11,597 53.1846 TQEX 09/04/2026 52,848 53.1805 CEUX 09/04/2026 7,134 53.2670 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including September 4, 2026, amounts to a number of 2,873,234 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com