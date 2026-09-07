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07.09.2026 14:14:12

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

07.09.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 5th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – September 7, 2026 – In the period from August 31, 2026, until and including September 4, 2026, a number of 484,017 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
08/31/2026 12,328 53.2202 XETA
08/31/2026 3,679 53.1992 TQEX
08/31/2026 17,281 53.2030 CEUX
08/31/2026 1,712 53.2751 AQEU
09/01/2026 57,997 52.8688 XETA
09/01/2026 15,522 52.8330 TQEX
09/01/2026 52,821 52.8178 CEUX
09/01/2026 8,660 52.7964 AQEU
09/02/2026 54,123 53.2824 XETA
09/02/2026 12,236 53.2806 TQEX
09/02/2026 46,576 53.2841 CEUX
09/02/2026 7,065 53.2984 AQEU
09/03/2026 19,524 53.6015 XETA
09/03/2026 7,077 53.5639 TQEX
09/03/2026 39,570 53.5719 CEUX
09/03/2026 3,829 53.5755 AQEU
09/04/2026 52,438 53.2711 XETA
09/04/2026 11,597 53.1846 TQEX
09/04/2026 52,848 53.1805 CEUX
09/04/2026 7,134 53.2670 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including September 4, 2026, amounts to a number of 2,873,234 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


07.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2395044  07.09.2026 CET/CEST

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