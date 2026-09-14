EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



14.09.2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 6th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – September 14, 2026 – In the period from September 7, 2026, until and including September 11, 2026, a number of 669,345 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 09/07/2026 36,677 53.0851 XETA 09/07/2026 6,793 53.0670 TQEX 09/07/2026 39,898 53.0624 CEUX 09/07/2026 6,632 53.0782 AQEU 09/08/2026 20,689 53.4453 XETA 09/08/2026 4,547 53.5807 TQEX 09/08/2026 33,630 53.5958 CEUX 09/08/2026 1,134 53.4734 AQEU 09/09/2026 40,291 53.7065 XETA 09/09/2026 12,258 53.5773 TQEX 09/09/2026 61,052 53.4202 CEUX 09/09/2026 5,744 53.7501 AQEU 09/10/2026 82,438 52.9438 XETA 09/10/2026 19,321 52.9056 TQEX 09/10/2026 89,194 52.9356 CEUX 09/10/2026 9,047 52.8724 AQEU 09/11/2026 72,998 51.8961 XETA 09/11/2026 24,859 51.8518 TQEX 09/11/2026 92,014 51.8747 CEUX 09/11/2026 10,129 51.8687 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including September 11, 2026, amounts to a number of 3,542,579 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com