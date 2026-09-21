EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



21.09.2026 / 14:31 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 7th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – September 21, 2026 – In the period from September 14, 2026, until and including September 18, 2026, a number of 644,178 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 09/14/2026 192,891 52.2800 XETA 09/14/2026 25,445 52.2884 TQEX 09/14/2026 103,386 52.2522 CEUX 09/14/2026 27,372 52.2567 AQEU 09/15/2026 3,970 51.4684 XETA 09/15/2026 2,192 51.4091 TQEX 09/15/2026 9,712 51.4125 CEUX 09/15/2026 578 51.4615 AQEU 09/16/2026 21,235 52.1954 XETA 09/16/2026 4,605 52.1547 TQEX 09/16/2026 20,769 52.1579 CEUX 09/16/2026 2,595 52.1689 AQEU 09/17/2026 28,889 52.3694 XETA 09/17/2026 10,327 52.3572 TQEX 09/17/2026 37,674 52.3266 CEUX 09/17/2026 3,110 52.3667 AQEU 09/18/2026 57,241 51.6697 XETA 09/18/2026 17,585 51.6773 TQEX 09/18/2026 62,086 51.6547 CEUX 09/18/2026 12,516 51.6645 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including September 18, 2026, amounts to a number of 4,186,757 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com