BASF Aktie

BASF für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.09.2026 14:31:41

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

21.09.2026 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 7th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – September 21, 2026 – In the period from September 14, 2026, until and including September 18, 2026, a number of 644,178 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
09/14/2026 192,891 52.2800 XETA
09/14/2026 25,445 52.2884 TQEX
09/14/2026 103,386 52.2522 CEUX
09/14/2026 27,372 52.2567 AQEU
09/15/2026 3,970 51.4684 XETA
09/15/2026 2,192 51.4091 TQEX
09/15/2026 9,712 51.4125 CEUX
09/15/2026 578 51.4615 AQEU
09/16/2026 21,235 52.1954 XETA
09/16/2026 4,605 52.1547 TQEX
09/16/2026 20,769 52.1579 CEUX
09/16/2026 2,595 52.1689 AQEU
09/17/2026 28,889 52.3694 XETA
09/17/2026 10,327 52.3572 TQEX
09/17/2026 37,674 52.3266 CEUX
09/17/2026 3,110 52.3667 AQEU
09/18/2026 57,241 51.6697 XETA
09/18/2026 17,585 51.6773 TQEX
09/18/2026 62,086 51.6547 CEUX
09/18/2026 12,516 51.6645 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including September 18, 2026, amounts to a number of 4,186,757 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2402392  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BASF

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BASF

mehr Analysen
11.09.26 BASF Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.08.26 BASF Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.26 BASF Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.07.26 BASF Neutral UBS AG
30.07.26 BASF Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BASF 52,06 1,07% BASF

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX fester -- DAX leitet Erholungskurs ein -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigt sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Stabilisierungstendenzen und legt zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen