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28.09.2026 12:50:21

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

28.09.2026 / 12:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 8th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – September 28, 2026 – In the period from September 21, 2026, until and including September 25, 2026, a number of 838,832 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
09/21/2026 36,197 51.8283 XETA
09/21/2026 11,613 51.7859 TQEX
09/21/2026 48,102 51.7943 CEUX
09/21/2026 3,677 51.7412 AQEU
09/22/2026 79,934 51.5858 XETA
09/22/2026 20,745 51.6138 TQEX
09/22/2026 85,662 51.6309 CEUX
09/22/2026 13,659 51.6164 AQEU
09/23/2026 32,272 51.8826 XETA
09/23/2026 5,894 51.8703 TQEX
09/23/2026 35,355 51.8603 CEUX
09/23/2026 5,722 51.9167 AQEU
09/24/2026 24,557 52.3591 XETA
09/24/2026 7,529 52.2663 TQEX
09/24/2026 25,338 52.2419 CEUX
09/24/2026 2,576 52.2785 AQEU
09/25/2026 213,315 50.8309 XETA
09/25/2026 27,506 51.1450 TQEX
09/25/2026 124,619 50.9325 CEUX
09/25/2026 34,560 50.8002 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including September 25, 2026, amounts to a number of 5,025,589 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406330  28.09.2026 CET/CEST

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