EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



16.11.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 15th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – November 16, 2026 – In the period from November 9, 2026, until and including November 13, 2026, a number of 591,344 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 11/09/2026 90,318 53.8986 XETA 11/09/2026 21,073 53.8741 TQEX 11/09/2026 68,483 53.8938 CEUX 11/09/2026 17,765 53.9365 AQEU 11/10/2026 10,407 54.0152 XETA 11/10/2026 2,962 53.9354 TQEX 11/10/2026 9,573 53.9721 CEUX 11/10/2026 2,331 53.9881 AQEU 11/11/2026 14,580 54.5079 XETA 11/11/2026 7,552 54.4809 TQEX 11/11/2026 23,663 54.4570 CEUX 11/11/2026 4,205 54.4699 AQEU 11/12/2026 105,362 54.7630 XETA 11/12/2026 27,822 54.7696 TQEX 11/12/2026 63,320 54.7566 CEUX 11/12/2026 11,928 54.7926 AQEU 11/13/2026 38,600 54.5522 XETA 11/13/2026 17,043 54.5348 TQEX 11/13/2026 47,581 54.5439 CEUX 11/13/2026 6,776 54.5587 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including November 13, 2026, amounts to a number of 8,538,104 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com