Beiersdorf Aktie
WKN: 520000 / ISIN: DE0005200000
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18.05.2026 15:16:53
EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 2
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 2
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.
In the period from 11 May 2026 to 15 May 2026, a number of 72,800 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2026/2027
Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback
The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 amounts to 107,600 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
|Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
|22529 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Beiersdorf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2329244 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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