Beiersdorf Aktie

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WKN: 520000 / ISIN: DE0005200000

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13.07.2026 11:16:03

EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 10
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

13.07.2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 10

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

 

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

In the period from 6 July 2026 to 10 July 2026, a number of 39,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue
06/07/2026 8,000 76.4355 XETA
07/07/2026 7,500 78.0802 XETA
08/07/2026 8,000 77.0594 XETA
09/07/2026 8,000 76.4051 XETA
10/07/2026 8,000 77.7654 XETA

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 10 July 2026 amounts to 514,646 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.


13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2364740  13.07.2026 CET/CEST

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