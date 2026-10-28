EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Further extension of the first Tranche)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



28.10.2026 / 15:47 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Further Extension of the first Tranche

The Share Buyback Program announced by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in the Ad hoc Announcement dated 2 March 2026 under which shares of the Company (ISIN: DE0005200000) may be repurchased in several tranches over the next two years for a total purchase price of up to EUR 750 million is being carried out since 6 May 2026 (the “Share Buyback Program 2026/2027”). The Company had disclosed the start of the first tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 in an announcement on 6 May 2026, stating that in this first tranche, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft intends to acquire shares for a total purchase price of up to EUR 100 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs) until 11 December 2026 at the latest. In an announcement dated 20 August 2026, the Company then disclosed that the volume of the first tranche had been extended to a total of up to EUR 200 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs) and that the period for share buybacks had been extended until 24 December 2026. As previously announced, the Company has disclosed details of the transactions regarding the shares repurchased to date under the (extended) first tranche and published them on its website (www.beiersdorf.de) in the “Investor Relations” section.

The volume of the first tranche will now be extended again and will total up to EUR 400 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs). Based on the closing price of EUR 80.34 in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 27 October 2026, this would – less the total number of shares from the first tranche that have already been repurchased – correspond to up to 2,909,604 shares and around 1.22% of the share capital. The buyback continues to be carried out via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and/or via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF). The period for share buybacks for this further extended first tranche is expanded until 29 December 2026.

The Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 serves the sole purpose of cancelling shares with a corresponding reduction in the share capital, fulfilling obligations arising from debt instruments that can be converted into equity capital (in particular convertible bonds and bonds with warrants) and fulfilling obligations arising from any employee share program or any other forms of share allocation to employees, members of the Company's Executive Board and members of executive bodies of companies affiliated with the Company.

The Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 will be implemented on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft on 17 April 2025. Accordingly, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is authorized to acquire treasury shares up to a total of 10% of the share capital until 16 April 2030. The maximum number of shares that the Company may acquire under the existing authorization is therefore 24,800,000 shares. The Company has already made use of the existing authorization to the extent of 4,690,621 shares before the start of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 on 6 May 2026. If Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares are acquired via the stock exchange, the purchase price paid (excluding incidental acquisition costs) per share may not be more than 10% higher or more than 20% lower than the average price of Beiersdorf shares in the closing auction of the Xetra trading system (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the five trading days preceding the acquisition.

The share buybacks continue to be carried out by a credit institution commissioned by the Company, which makes its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. The Company's right to terminate the mandate prematurely and/or to transfer the mandate to one or more other credit institutions remains unaffected. The share buyback may be suspended, interrupted and, if necessary, resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The share buybacks will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 and the aforementioned authorization of the Annual General Meeting of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft of 17 April 2025. In particular, the shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft will be acquired in accordance with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft will therefore, inter alia, not be acquired at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (if higher) the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. In addition, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made on any one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date.

Information on the transactions related to this (further extended) first tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 as well as further information on the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 will continue to be adequately disclosed in detailed form as well as in aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the day of execution of such transactions. In addition, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft will publish the announced transactions on its website (www.beiersdorf.de) in the "Investor Relations" section and ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of announcement.

Hamburg, 28 October 2026

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board