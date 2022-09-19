EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

|
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 16.09.2022
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 16.09.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:
* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.7801 and DKK to EUR 7.4365
On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 23,696,550 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
