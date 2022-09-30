EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 08:00:08

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 29.09.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
29.09.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 29.09.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 634,006 8.75 5,550,215.33
CEUX 387,492 8.76 3,392,539.93
TQEX 49,616 8.76 434,549.03
XSTO 289,263 8.76 2,533,005.09
XCSE 37,504 8.77 328,758.37
Total 1,397,881 8.76 12,239,067.74

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.9482 and DKK to EUR 7.4366
** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 13,768,983 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3116B_1-2022-9-30.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.


Nachrichten