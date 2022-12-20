EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
20 December 2022

 

BP p.l.c.

Share issuance

 

BP p.l.c. announces that on 22 December 2022 it will issue and allot 54,999,996 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.25 each ("Shares") in connection with distributions to participants in certain of its employee share schemes. The issuance of the new Shares is subject to an application for the admission of those shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur on 22 December 2022.

  

These new Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares in BP p.l.c., including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such Shares after the date of issue.

 

 

