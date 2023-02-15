EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14 February 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 9,164,800 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the share buyback programmes announced on 7 February 2023 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 5,040,640 916,480 3,207,680 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 565.10 565.00 565.10 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 555.90 556.20 555.90 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 560.3358 560.3709 560.3868

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 560.3358 5,040,640 Cboe (UK)/BXE 560.3709 916,480 Cboe (UK)/CXE 560.3868 3,207,680

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9314P_1-2023-2-14.pdf

