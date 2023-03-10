10.03.2023 12:10:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 & Notice of AGM
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

10.03.2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

10 March 2023

 

BP P.L.C. ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM' OR 'MEETING')

 

BP p.l.c. ('the Company')

 

The Company announces that the following documents have today been published:

 

1.    bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 (the 'Annual Report');

2.    Notice of the Company's 2023 AGM (the 'Notice of Meeting');

3.    Form of Proxy for the Company's 2023 AGM (the "Form of Proxy"); and

4.    Notification Card for the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "Notification Card").

 

The publication of the Annual Report follows the release on 7 February 2023 of the Company's unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 results announcement. In compliance with 9.6.1 and 9.6.3 of the Listing Rules and 6.3.5 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the Annual Report in unedited full text is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The Annual Report is also publicly available via a direct link at www.bp.com/annualreport.

 

The Annual Report will also be submitted to the German Company Register at www.unternehmensregister.de. The Annual Report on Form 20-F will also be submitted to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov/edgar.

 

The Notice of Meeting, Form of Proxy and Notification Card are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and, together with the Annual Report, will be available for inspection at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

Printed copies of the Annual Report and Notice of Meeting may be requested free of charge from www.bp.com/papercopies

 

The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Company's website at www.bp.com/agm.

 

The Company's 2023 AGM will be a hybrid meeting, held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK, starting at 1pm BST on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

 

Please refer to the important information in the Notice of Meeting in relation to participation in the AGM this year.

 

Shareholders should be aware that arrangements for the AGM may change at short notice. We will give notice of any changes to our arrangements as early as possible before the date of the meeting via our website at www.bp.com/agm or via a regulatory information service announcement. 

 

The outcome of each vote will be announced through a regulatory information service announcement and will be published on our website at www.bp.com/agm as soon as possible following the AGM.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


10.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1579945  10.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579945&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

09.03.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.02.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.02.23 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.02.23 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 6,20 -1,32% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street belastet: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen