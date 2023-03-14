14.03.2023 12:00:10

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Payment of dividends in sterling
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 March 2023

 

BP p.l.c.

Fourth quarter interim dividend for 2022

Payments of dividends in sterling

 

On 7 February 2023, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 would be US$0.06610 per ordinary share (US$0.3966 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 31 March 2023 to shareholders on the share register on 17 February 2023. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the fourth quarter 2022 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

 

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 8 and 10 March 2023 (£1 = US$1.19084). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 31 March 2023 will be:

 

5.5507 pence per share.

 

Details of the fourth quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.

 

 

 

 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


14.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1582073  14.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582073&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

10.03.23 BP Buy UBS AG
09.03.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.02.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.02.23 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 5,90 0,14% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Daten zur US-Inflation: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen knicken letztlich ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Auch an der Wall Street ging es nach oben. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen