EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

14 March 2023

BP p.l.c.

Fourth quarter interim dividend for 2022

Payments of dividends in sterling

On 7 February 2023, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 would be US$0.06610 per ordinary share (US$0.3966 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 31 March 2023 to shareholders on the share register on 17 February 2023. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the fourth quarter 2022 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 8 and 10 March 2023 (£1 = US$1.19084). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 31 March 2023 will be:

5.5507 pence per share.

Details of the fourth quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.

