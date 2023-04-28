|
28.04.2023 08:00:06
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 27 April 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,840,193of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programmes announced on 7 February 2023 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7802X_1-2023-4-27.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
28.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1619861 28.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:37
|Shell agrees to sell Australian Browse gas stake to BP (Business Times)
|
28.04.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|BP Unusual Options Activity For April 28 (Benzinga)
|
28.04.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-AGM: BP p.l.c.: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|BP defends climate strategy at AGM clash (Financial Times)
|
27.04.23
|BP defends climate strategy at AGM clash (Financial Times)
|
27.04.23
|Ölkonzern: Klimaproteste auf BP-Hauptversammlung - Reden teils unterbrochen (Handelsblatt)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|19.04.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.23
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.04.23
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.23
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.04.23
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.23
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.03.23
|BP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.23
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.04.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|6,09
|3,57%