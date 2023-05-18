18.05.2023 18:55:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Director Declaration

 

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Melody Meyer, non-executive director of the Company, stepped down from her position as a non-executive director of NOV Inc. following the Annual General Meeting of NOV Inc. on 17 May 2023.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


18.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1636679  18.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636679&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

17.05.23 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.23 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.23 BP Neutral Credit Suisse Group
03.05.23 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 5,53 0,05% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen