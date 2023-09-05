EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

|
5 September 2023
BP p.l.c.
Second quarter interim dividend for 2023
Payments of dividends in sterling
On 1 August 2023, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the second quarter of 2023 would be US$0.07270 per ordinary share (US$0.4362 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 22 September 2023 to shareholders on the share register on 11 August 2023. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the second quarter 2023 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.
Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 30 August and 1 September 2023 (£1 = US$1.26831). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 22 September 2023 will be:
5.7320 pence per share.
Details of the second quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options, visit bp.com/drip.
